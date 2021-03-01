Search terms
Enjoy 12 months of silky smooth skin*
Lumea IPL Prestige is the most effective IPL device*** with SenseIQ technology, intelligent attachments and Lumea IPL app for a personalised full-body hair removal treatment. See all benefits
IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ
Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programmes for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inward with a large window. Bikini and Armpit: Curved outward for hard-to-reach areas.
Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.
As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.
Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.
Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.
For extra convenience, Lumea 9000 Series is our only IPL with cordless functionality, which makes it even easier to reach anywhere with precision and to use it from anywhere you want.
IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair colour and the pigment in the skin tone, it therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).
