  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • For wiping your Lumea IPL and accessories For wiping your Lumea IPL and accessories For wiping your Lumea IPL and accessories

      Lumea IPL Cleaning cloth

      CP1740/01

      For wiping your Lumea IPL and accessories

      To replace your current Lumea IPL 9000 Series cleaning cloth.

      See all benefits
      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all Women's beauty accessories

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find my model number?
      Find my product number
      Where can I find my product number?
      products found for No products found for

      For wiping your Lumea IPL and accessories

      Check for compatibility below

      • White
      • Size 13 x 9 cm

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • BG9040 BG9041 BRI870 BRI871 BRI872 BRI873 BRI877 BRI878 BRI903
        • BRI904 BRI920 BRI921 BRI922 BRI923 BRI924 BRI930
        • BRI931 BRI932 BRI933 BRI934 BRI936 BRI937 BRI938 BRI940
        • BRI944 BRI945 BRI946 BRI947 BRI948 BRI949 BRI950
        • BRI952 BRI953 BRI954 BRI955 BRI956 BRI957 BRI958 BRI959
        • BRI960 BRI961 BRI963 BRI964 BRI966 BRI967 BRI973 BRI976
        • BRI977 BRI983 BRI984 BRI996 HC3420 SC1991 SC1992
        • SC1993 SC1994 SC1995 SC1996 SC1997 SC1998 SC1999
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.