Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Lumea Advanced

    IPL - Hair removal device

    SC1997/60
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Gentle, long-term hair reduction Gentle, long-term hair reduction Gentle, long-term hair reduction
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

      SC1997/60
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Gentle, long-term hair reduction

      Philips Lumea Advanced works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body and face. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

      Gentle, long-term hair reduction

      Philips Lumea Advanced works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body and face. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

      Gentle, long-term hair reduction

      Philips Lumea Advanced works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body and face. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device

      Gentle, long-term hair reduction

      Philips Lumea Advanced works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on body and face. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all ipl

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Lumea Advanced

        Lumea Advanced

        IPL - Hair removal device

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Gentle, long-term hair reduction

        • For use on body and face
        • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
        • 250,000 lamp flashes
        • Extra long cord
        Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

        Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

        Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.

        Enjoy smooth skin every day

        Enjoy smooth skin every day

        Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.

        Effortlessly effective

        Effortlessly effective

        Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four fortnightly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

        Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

        Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

        Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. This product is also NOT suitable for dark skin.

        Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

        Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

        Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, belly and arms.

        Large treatment window for fast application

        Large treatment window for fast application

        Big treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.

        Precision attachment for extra safety on the face

        Precision attachment for extra safety on the face

        With the additional integrated light filter, it can be used for safe treatment of facial hair on the upper lip, chin, cheeks and other sensitive areas.

        Integrated skin tone sensor

        Integrated skin tone sensor

        The integrated skin tone sensor measures the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for this product it will automatically stop emitting pulses.

        Gentle treatment

        Gentle treatment

        Gentle to your skin.

        No replacement parts, no hidden costs

        No replacement parts, no hidden costs

        Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work right out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

        Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

        Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

        Main application mode enables sliding motion for a more convenient and continuous application.

        Five adjustable light energy settings

        Five adjustable light energy settings

        Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          High performance lamp
          Delivers <gt/> 250,000 flashes

        • Application areas

          Body areas
          • Arms
          • Legs
          • Belly
          • Bikini
          • Armpits
          Face areas
          • Chin
          • Sideburns
          • Upper lip

        • Attachments

          Precision attachment (2cm2)
          For safe application on face
          Body attachment (4cm2)
          For use below the neckline

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          User manual
          Storage
          Pouch
          Adapter
          24V / 1500mA
          Accessory
          Cleaning cloth

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V
          Corded use
          Yes

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Integrated UV filter
          Protects skin from UV light
          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your skin type
          Integrated safety system
          Prevent unintentional flashing
          Skin Tone sensor
          Detects your skin tone

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years global warranty

        • Application time

          Lower leg
          8 min
          Armpit
          1 min
          Bikini line
          1 min
          Face areas
          1 min

        • Application mode

          Slide and Flash
          For convenient application
          Corded / cordless use
          Corded
          Stamp and Flash
          For treatment on curvy areas

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount