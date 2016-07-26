Hair removal (25)
-
- 5 manual intensity settings
- 1 attachment: body
- Lumea IPL App
- Corded use
- + Pen trimmer (HP6388)
-
- 5 manual intensity settings
- 2 attachments: body, face
- Lumea IPL App
- Corded use
- + Pen trimmer (HP6388)
-
- SmartSkin sensor
- 4 intelligent attachments: body, face, bikini, underarms
- With SenseIQ technology
- Corded use
-
- SmartSkin sensor
- 2 intelligent attachments: body, face
- Lumea IPL App
- Corded use
-
- 5 manual intensity settings
- 3 attachments: body, face, bikini
- Lumea IPL App
- Corded use
- + Pen trimmer (HP6388)
-
- SmartSkin sensor
- 3 intelligent attachments: body, face, precision
- Lumea IPL App
- Both cordless and corded use
-
- 5 manual intensity settings
- 1 attachment: body
- Lumea IPL App
- Corded use
- + Pen trimmer (HP6388)
-
- SmartSkin sensor
- 4 intelligent attachments: body, face, bikini, underarms
- Lumea IPL App
- Corded use
-
- With SenseIQ technology
- Underarms, bikini, body, face
- With SmartSkin sensor
- Both cordless and corded use
-
- SmartSkin sensor
- 4 intelligent attachments: body, face, bikini, underarms
- Lumea IPL App
- Both cordless and corded use
-
- SmartSkin sensor
- 3 intelligent attachments: body, face, precision
- Lumea IPL App
- Both cordless and corded use
-
- SmartSkin sensor
- 2 intelligent attachments: body, face
- Lumea IPL App
- Corded use
*
Suggested retail price
-
Add product
-
Add product
-
Add product
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.