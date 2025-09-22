2 year warranty
SmartSkin sensor
2 intelligent attachments: body, face
Lumea IPL App
Corded use
Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.
Lumea 8000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.
Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.
Awards
4.3
of 5
794
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Suex
22/09/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect results!
Excellent results! Marked reduction in facial hair and despite the initial layout, have already saved a fortune in the cost of treatments! Fantastic!
Pros
Results are excellent. Quick and easy to use
Cons
Remembering to do it! Lol!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ
Ta Ya
14/08/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Philips IPL 8000
I am pleased with the device. After 2 months of use the results are better than expected, especially in armpits.
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ
SunflowerLove
04/04/2025
United Kingdom
Great for PCOS ladies and works on darker skin
I bought this to use on my cheeks and chin. After 4 sessions, the hairs on my face are almost all gone. It’s so nice to not have to pluck or get them threaded any more. I have been doing my legs too, and there are large areas with no hair on which is fantastic. My hair is black and my skin is a light caramel colour (I am half British and half Nigerian). It has definitely been worth the money for me, knowing that I can treat myself at home in my own time rather than having to visit a salon and pay to have each different area lasered.
Pros
Can save time and money and do multiple areas
Cons
Laser gets too hot quickly
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series BRI945/00 IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ
Median result: 86% hair reduction on lower legs, measured 18 months after the 3rd treatment. While Lumea is proven to deliver up to 12 months of hair reduction, testing has shown that it can effectively provide hair reduction for up to 18 months, starting after 3 treatments. Packaging may vary
When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee