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Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

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Philips Lumea IPL 8000 SeriesIPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

BRI945/00

Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series IPL hair removal device with SenseIQ

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  • How to Use the Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series | Step-by-Step Guide
    How to Use the Philips Lumea IPL 8000 Series | Step-by-Step Guide

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Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document

  • PDF file, 213.9 kB
  • 24 September 2025

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 403.5 kB
  • 12 May 2026

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