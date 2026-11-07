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Women's beauty accessories

Women's beauty accessories (69)

In stock at Philips (69)

1 - 12 of 69 results
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In stock at Philips (69)

In stock at Philips

  • Philips Satinelle Essential

Philips Satinelle Essential
Epilation head

CP1511/01
  • Epilator
  • Pastel candy
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  • Philips Satinelle Advanced

Philips Satinelle Advanced
Trimming Comb

CP1532/01
  • Epilator
  • Green
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  • Philips Lady Shave

Philips Lady Shave
Shaving head

CRP505/01
  • Light gold
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  • Philips

Philips
Shaving foil

HP1049/01
  • Lady Shave
  • Gold
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  • Philips Satinelle Essential

Philips Satinelle Essential
Shaving head

CP0756/01
  • Ladyshave
  • White
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  • Philips Satinelle/Satinelle Essential

Philips Satinelle/Satinelle Essential
Power adapter

HP1053/01
  • Lady Shave
  • White
  • European countries
  • Cord length: 2.1 m
  • 2 pin
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  • Philips Lumea IPL

Philips Lumea IPL
Cleaning cloth

CP1740/01
  • White
  • Size 13 x 9 cm
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  • Philips Hair Dryer 7000 Series

Philips Hair Dryer 7000 Series
Diffuser

CP2180/01
  • Hairdryer
  • Lilac
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  • Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000

Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000
Shaving head

CP2387/01
  • Light pink
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  • Philips Lumea IPL

Philips Lumea IPL
Power adapter

CP0517/01
  • UK specific
  • Cord length: 2.0m
  • White
  • 3 pin
  • IPL Hair removal system
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  • Philips 2000 Series

Philips 2000 Series
Trimming comb 3 mm

CP2283/01
  • Transparent
  • Measurement: 3 mm
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  • Philips Epilator series 8000

Philips Epilator series 8000
Skin stretcher

CP1499/01
  • Epilator
  • White
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