    Lady Shave

    USB Cable

    CP2013/01
    For charging your device
      Lady Shave USB Cable

      CP2013/01

      For charging your device

      Connect this USB cable to your device and compatible power adapter to charge. See all benefits

      For charging your device

      Connect this USB cable to your device and compatible power adapter to charge. See all benefits

      For charging your device

      Connect this USB cable to your device and compatible power adapter to charge. See all benefits

      For charging your device

      Connect this USB cable to your device and compatible power adapter to charge. See all benefits

      Lady Shave

      Lady Shave

      USB Cable

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box

      Look on the box

      Look inside the product

      Look inside the product

      Look on the product

      Look on the product

      Look on the manual

      Look on the manual

        For charging your device

        Check for compatibility below

        • White

        Accessories

          * Suggested retail price

          Technical Specifications

          • Replaceable parts

            Fit product types
            • BRL126/00
            • BRL136/00
            • BRL146/00
            • BRL166/91
            • BRL176/00

