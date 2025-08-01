Flexible head glides seamlessly along your curves.

Introducing our first Philips Lady Shaver with a flexible shaving head, designed for your curves.*** The flexible head glides seamlessly along your curves for a close, precise shave. Hard-to-reach spots? No problem. It moves with your body contours and a LED light helps to spot every hair. Personalise your shaving with the two speed settings for more control over the speed and intensity of your hair removal.