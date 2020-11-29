Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Black Friday sale now on! Shop now
    days
    hours
    minutes
    seconds
    Black Friday is coming! Shop now

    Choose your best body groomer

    See all body groomers
    Series 7000

    Smooth shave

    Series 5000
    Series 3000

    Trim & shave

    Series 3000
    Series 1000

    Showerproof trim & shave

    Series 7000

    Choose your best body groomer

    See all body groomers
    Series 7000
    Series 3000
    Series 1000
    Series 5000
    Series 3000
    Series 7000

    All-in-one

    7000 series

    Trim & shave

    3000 series

    Skin protection

    1000 series

    Showerproof body groomer with back attachment

    BG5020/13

    Be the first to review this item

    Skin-friendly design

    Bi-directional trimmer

    Long back attachment & 3 body combs

    The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair without compromise on skin comfort. Use the skin-friendly shaver on your face or click on the 3, 5 or 7 mm length combs to trim your chest, underarm, groin, legs or back.
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £62.00
    BG5020_13 body groomer

    Showerproof body groomer with back attachment

    BG5020/13

    Be the first to review this item

    Skin-friendly design

    Bi-directional trimmer

    Long back attachment & 3 body combs

    BG5020_13 body groomer
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £62.00
    The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair without compromise on skin comfort. Use the skin-friendly shaver on your face or click on the 3, 5 or 7 mm length combs to trim your chest, underarm, groin, legs or back.
    full body comfort body groomer

    Full body grooming  


    Comfortable on all body parts

    Our skin-friendly shaver catches and cuts hairs of different lengths so it can be used comfortably on underarms, chest and abs, back and shoulders, groin and legs.  No need for multiple tools!
    skin friendly body groomer

    Skin-friendly shaver  


    Rounded tips

    The shaver head protects your skin as you shave with its patented rounded tips and hypo-allergenic foil.  It also features bi-directional trimmers to cut longer hairs, which are then shaved by the foil for a really close result.
    bi-directional body comb

    Cut different hair lengths  


    Bi-directional body combs      

    3 combs are included to trim hair to fixed length settings of 3 mm, 5 mm, or 7 mm.  For an even closer result, use the shaving system without the combs. Pre-trimming with the fixed combs is recommended for thicker hair.
    body groomer with back shaving attachment

    Shave your back  


    Extra long back attachment

    Conveniently remove back hair with the special extra long attachment.

    Be the first to review this item

    What's in the box?

      • Accessories included:
         
        • 3 body combs
           Back attachment
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £62.00

      Compare body groomer BG5020/13 with our other great body groomers

      Bodygroom series 5000

      Smooth shave

      Bodygroom series 5000

      Philips shop price
      £62.00*
      BG5020/13
      Compare features
      Bodygroom series 3000

      Trim & shave

      Bodygroom series 3000

      Philips shop price
      £33.00*
      BG3010/13
      Compare features
      Bodygroom 7000

      Trimming

      Bodygroom 7000

      Philips shop price
      £91.50*
      BG7025/13
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Back attachment
      • Ergonomic grip
      • Unique skin protector

      Cutting system
      • Skin comfort system
      • Skin comfort system
      • Skin protection system

      Ease of use
      • 100% showerproof
      • Battery Indicator
      • 100% shower proof
      • Battery indicator
      • 100% showerproof

      Battery
      • 60 mins use/1 hr charge
      • Lithium-ion
      • 50 mins use/8 hr charge
      • NiMH
      • 80 mins use / 1 hr charge
      • Lithium-ion

      Included accessories
      • 3 body combs
      • Back attachment
      • 1 body comb
      • 3mm trimming comb
      * Suggested retail price

      Looking for another body groomer?

      Series 7000
      Series 7000
      Series 3000
      Series 3000
      Series 1000
      Series 1000
      All other body groomers

      Body groom Series 7000 accessories

      Explore our other male grooming products

       Shave

       OneBlade

       Style

       Hair
      Parts and accessories

      Are you looking for parts and accessories for your product?

      Search

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount