2 year warranty
3 click-on combs, 3, 5, 7 mm
Contour-following 2D shaver
60 min cordless use, 1 h charge
Back reach attachment
Now you can confidently groom everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full-body groomer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.
Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.
The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.
4.2
of 5
632
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
JDea
19/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Philips 5000 cordless body trimmer
Easy to use, well-made, and at a great price. I am going to order another for a family member.
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5021/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5021/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
07/05/2023
United Kingdom
Superb - Best shaver I have ever used.
I still have an old Philips shaver (HQ6675) which I have had for years. It's a great shaver and the battery lasts a long time. I fancied something a bit newer and the Series 5000 is a real step up. I didn't think shaver technology could get much better but this awesome. It gives a really close shave and is very quiet. I like the ability to lock the shaver so it doesn't come on when you are travelling. It is also VERY good for use in your more sensitive areas and it is even better than a dedicated shaver I bought specifically for that. It has never nicked the skin which is the last thing you want down there !. It has a pop-out sideburn trimmer on the back which the usual stop photos don't show. I was confused by the different models but these are just different versions of the same shaver with some having a storage bag / box.
Pros
Quiet, Very close shave, Can be used safely in your groin area
Cons
Need to carry the special charger (which is small) rather than use a standard mains lead like the old one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/13 Showerproof body trimmer & shaver with 4 accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/13 Showerproof body trimmer & shaver with 4 accessories
Broadsman
25/11/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent trimmer
Looks great, easy to get to all areas, fast charging and just keeps going, gives perfect finish.
Pros
Fast charging,long battery life
Cons
A charging station would be useful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/13 Showerproof body trimmer & shaver with 4 accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/13 Showerproof body trimmer & shaver with 4 accessories
Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.