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All series

  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

Bodygroom replacement foilWaterproof replacement foil shaver head

TT2000/43

3.5
| (591) Reviews
Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips BodyGroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000
See all benefits
Compatible products
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Bodygroom Series 3000

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Bodygroom Series 3000

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Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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Bodygroom Series 5000

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Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG5021/15

Bodygroom Series 5000

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Bodygroom Series 5000

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Philips Bodygroom 7000

Philips Bodygroom 7000
Showerproof body hair shaver and trimmer

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Bodygroom Series 7000

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Bodygroom Series 7000

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Refurbished showerproof body trimmer

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Change foil every 12 months for best results

Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

  • Fits BodyGroom S3000 Series

  • Fits BodyGroom S5000 Series

  • Fits BodyGroom S7000 Series

  • Fits Click&Style (S500/700)

100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

591

Reviews

02/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very happy

Very happy with your service and products grate price too always buy my replacement heads from philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom replacement foil TT2000/43 Waterproof replacement foil shaver head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom replacement foil TT2000/43 Waterproof replacement foil shaver head

09/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

I definitely recommend this product

Great and easy to use product the only one side down is the battery. Doesn’t hold long after few month of use. Still I recommend this product to everyone who like to have shaved body.

Pros

Easy to use and clean. Both different side for different type of shaving.

Cons

Battery life

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2039/13 Showerproof body groomer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2039/13 Showerproof body groomer

03/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The product has grea features!

This product should not be missing from any man's equipment.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2039/13 Showerproof body groomer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2039/13 Showerproof body groomer

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