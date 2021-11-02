2 year warranty
TT2000/43
BG3017/01
BG3027/03
BG3027/03R1
BG3027/05
BG5021/15
BG5021/16
BG5021/16R1
BG7025/13
BG7025/15
BG7025/15R1
Fits BodyGroom S3000 Series
Fits BodyGroom S5000 Series
Fits BodyGroom S7000 Series
Fits Click&Style (S500/700)
100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.
The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.
3.5
of 5
591
Reviews
Redade
02/11/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very happy
Very happy with your service and products grate price too always buy my replacement heads from philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom replacement foil TT2000/43 Waterproof replacement foil shaver head
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom replacement foil TT2000/43 Waterproof replacement foil shaver head
Lucas38
09/05/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
I definitely recommend this product
Great and easy to use product the only one side down is the battery. Doesn’t hold long after few month of use. Still I recommend this product to everyone who like to have shaved body.
Pros
Easy to use and clean. Both different side for different type of shaving.
Cons
Battery life
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2039/13 Showerproof body groomer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2039/13 Showerproof body groomer
isgode
03/05/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product has grea features!
This product should not be missing from any man's equipment.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2039/13 Showerproof body groomer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2039/13 Showerproof body groomer