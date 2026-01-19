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  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt

Bodygroom Series 5000Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG5021/16

4.2
| (632) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair without compromise on skin comfort, even in hard-to-reach areas like the back. Use the skin friendly shaver with contour following 2D technology or trim with the 2, 3, 5 or 7 mm length combs.
See all benefits
OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

2D contour following with skin protect technology

Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt

  • 5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)

  • Contour-following 2D shaver

  • 61 min cordless use/1 h charge

  • Back reach attachment

  • Up to 5 years warranty

Full-body grooming in one product

Full-body grooming in one product

Now you can confidently groom everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body groomer for men cuts hair at 4 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

Grooming those hard-to-get places with back attachment

Grooming those hard-to-get places with back attachment

Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.

Skin-friendly shaver

Skin-friendly shaver

The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

632

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

19/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Philips 5000 cordless body trimmer

Easy to use, well-made, and at a great price. I am going to order another for a family member.

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5021/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5021/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

07/05/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb - Best shaver I have ever used.

I still have an old Philips shaver (HQ6675) which I have had for years. It's a great shaver and the battery lasts a long time. I fancied something a bit newer and the Series 5000 is a real step up. I didn't think shaver technology could get much better but this awesome. It gives a really close shave and is very quiet. I like the ability to lock the shaver so it doesn't come on when you are travelling. It is also VERY good for use in your more sensitive areas and it is even better than a dedicated shaver I bought specifically for that. It has never nicked the skin which is the last thing you want down there !. It has a pop-out sideburn trimmer on the back which the usual stop photos don't show. I was confused by the different models but these are just different versions of the same shaver with some having a storage bag / box.

Pros

Quiet, Very close shave, Can be used safely in your groin area

Cons

Need to carry the special charger (which is small) rather than use a standard mains lead like the old one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/13 Showerproof body trimmer & shaver with 4 accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/13 Showerproof body trimmer & shaver with 4 accessories

25/11/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent trimmer

Looks great, easy to get to all areas, fast charging and just keeps going, gives perfect finish.

Pros

Fast charging,long battery life

Cons

A charging station would be useful

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/13 Showerproof body trimmer & shaver with 4 accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/13 Showerproof body trimmer & shaver with 4 accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.