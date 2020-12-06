Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    The Philips Avent Natural baby bottle is designed for mums who want to combine breast and bottle feeding. The soft, breast-shaped teat encourages a natural latch and mimics the feel of a breast, making the switch between breast and bottle as smooth as possible for you and your baby.
    Wide breast-shaped teat allows for natural latch on
    Soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast
    Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort
    Shape designed to help your baby grip easily
    Easy cleaning and assembly
    Combine breast & bottle feeding

    Get started with a 125ml Natural bottle, ideal for your newborn.
    Go with the right flow

    Ultra soft and flexible teats for younger babies
    Smooth, bite-resistant teats for older babies

    As your baby grows, the teat that’s best for them will change too. They’ll become more confident at drinking from a baby bottle and can drink more milk in a shorter amount of time.

     

    Our teats are designed to let the right amount of milk flow through based on your baby’s development stage. They range from ultra soft to bite resistant, and slow to fast flow. 

    Based on 2018 online satisfaction survey conducted globally of 8,000+ female users of childcare brands and products
