      For days when you're rushed off your feet, this Philips Avent baby bottle warmer warms your milk quickly and evenly in just 3 minutes. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food.

      Suggested retail price: £35.00

      For days when you're rushed off your feet, this Philips Avent baby bottle warmer warms your milk quickly and evenly in just 3 minutes. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food.

        Our fastest electric bottle warmer

        Quickly and evenly warms your milk

        • Warms evenly, no hotspots
        • Warms quickly
        • Gentle defrosting
        • Warms baby food too
        Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

        Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

        The bottle warmer will warm 150 ml/5 oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.

        Warms quickly and evenly

        Warms quickly and evenly

        The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.

        Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

        Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

        The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water. Simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.

        Use to warm baby food too

        Use to warm baby food too

        As well as baby bottles, you can also use the bottle warmer to gently and evenly warm baby food.

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and containers

        The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

        Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

        Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

        Simply turn the knob to switch the baby bottle warmer on and select your warming setting. The bottle warmer comes with a helpful warming reference table so you can easily work out how long the warming will take.

        Keep your milk warm

        Keep your milk warm

        Milk or baby food is warmed at a slow pace, it will be kept warm at the right temperature and be ready when you need it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
          Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
          175 x 185 x 160  mm

        • Country of origin

          Designed in
          Europe
          Produced in
          China

        • What is included

          Bottle warmer
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          All

        • Product Material

          ABS
          Yes
          PP
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power consumption
          300  W
          Voltage
          220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • In the case =< 150 ml/5 oz of milk at a temperature of 20°C/70°F in a Philips Avent Classic / Natural bottle of 260 ml/9 oz.
            • Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2 oz/60 ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.

