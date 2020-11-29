Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

    SCF284/01
    Avent
    Avent
    • Convenient and effective sterilisation Convenient and effective sterilisation Convenient and effective sterilisation
      Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

      SCF284/01
      Convenient and effective sterilisation

      With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser takes up the least amount of kitchen space, yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilise, whether it's a few small items or a full load.

        Convenient and effective sterilisation

        Flexible, easy loading

        • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
        • Sterilises in 6 minutes
        • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
        • Adjustable 3-in-1 design
        3-in-1 modular steriliser design

        3-in-1 modular steriliser design

        The steriliser's unique modular design makes it quick and easy to fit and organise your bottles and accessories. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.

        Natural steam sterilising kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        Natural steam sterilising kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        The steriliser uses natural steam to sterilise baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Fast cycle and auto shut off function

        Fast cycle and auto shut off function

        The sterilising cycle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the steriliser automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.

        Spacious design

        Spacious design

        Holds up to six 330 ml / 11 oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilised at once.

        Easy-to-clean and safe sterilising

        Easy-to-clean and safe sterilising

        With an open design, it's easy to keep the heating plate clean, so you can sterilise with clean steam every time.

        Sterilises various bottles, breast pumps and accessories

        The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard-neck and wide-neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Turkey

        • What is included

          Electric steam steriliser
          1 piece
          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Power

          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        • Material

          Polypropylene
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h)  mm
          Weight
          1.5  kg

        • Compatibility

          Philips Avent range-compatible
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power consumption
          650  W
          Voltage
          50-60Hz
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

