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  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt

Bodygroom series 3000Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG3017/01

4.1
| (742) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt
The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Use the skin-friendly shaver with contour-following 2D technology, or trim by clicking on the 3 mm length comb.
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OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

2D contour following with skin protect technology

Smooth body grooming, safe even below the belt

  • 1 click-on comb, 3 mm

  • Contour-following 2D shaver

  • 50 min cordless use

Skin-friendly shaver

Skin-friendly shaver

The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

Bi-directional trimmer and comb to trim in every direction

Bi-directional trimmer and comb to trim in every direction

Cut hair that grows in any direction using the bi-directional trimmer and 3 mm comb. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.

100% Showerproof body groomer

100% Showerproof body groomer

Your wet-and-dry body groomer is fully waterproof, so you can use it in or outside of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

742

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

03/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

This is a great trimmer. I do think it works well if the hair is already short as I had a few issues with it clogging on the first use. After that it was pretty much plain sailing. It didnt irritate my skin and no nicks. It is easy to handle and manauever around my body. A full charge last up to 80 minutes.

Pros

No cuts or nicks

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

24/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very close shave

This is a great product, far better and smooth shave on the downstairs department

Pros

Close shave

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

21/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb addition to any man's grooming routine!

This is a really great addition for a man's grooming routine. It trims back and shoulder hair with ease an, is gentle for use on let's say men's delicate areas. It trims without causing any irritation or nicks. It is easy to handle and is easy to switch between the two trimmers. I would say because of USB charging cable it is easy for travel. The battery life is good. Even when it flashes alerting you to charge it, it still gives you a few days use. Charges quickly.Overall good little addition to my routine.

Pros

Easy to handle, doesn't nick skin,good battery life with easy USB charging.

Cons

Honestly I don't have any .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 