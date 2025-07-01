Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Accessories and replacements
All series
Bodygroom replacement foil Waterproof replacement foil shaver head
Support
TT2000/43
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you