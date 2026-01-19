I still have an old Philips shaver (HQ6675) which I have had for years. It's a great shaver and the battery lasts a long time. I fancied something a bit newer and the Series 5000 is a real step up. I didn't think shaver technology could get much better but this awesome. It gives a really close shave and is very quiet. I like the ability to lock the shaver so it doesn't come on when you are travelling. It is also VERY good for use in your more sensitive areas and it is even better than a dedicated shaver I bought specifically for that. It has never nicked the skin which is the last thing you want down there !. It has a pop-out sideburn trimmer on the back which the usual stop photos don't show. I was confused by the different models but these are just different versions of the same shaver with some having a storage bag / box.