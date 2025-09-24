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2 year warranty
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30-day return
BODY groomers
All series
Bodygroom Series 5000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
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BG5021/15
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Bodygroom Series 3000 & 5000Body comb 2 mm
Bodygroom series 3000 & 5000Shaving element
USB Cable
Bodygroom Series 3000 & 5000Body comb 5 mm
Bodygroom series 3000 & 5000Body comb 7 mm
Bodygroom series 3000/5000Back shaving attachment
ShaversCleansing brush
Bodygroom replacement foilWaterproof replacement foil shaver head
Replacement shaving foil head
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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