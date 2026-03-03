My first impressions – quality product, lightweight, feels good in the hand. Nice design and fits perfectly in my hand. Easy to handle. In the box – groomer, charging cable (no charger), manuals, cleaning brush and 2mm trimming comb head, soft storage pouch. Charging – around 8 hours for the full charge. Battery life – decent enough, will be enough for multi sessions, no stop use should last around 80 min. Performance – Firstly, it’s waterproof – use it anywhere – bath, shower not a problem. Your choice use it dry or wet. Cleaning – as easy as it could be, rinse it under the tap or use the brush provided. Triple protect system – it will glide smoothly over the skin with minimal redness or irritation to your skin. Designed even for sensitive areas- it will cut hair close to the skin. Use it in any direction if you like, different body areas. It won’t replace your razor as it’s not designed for ultra-close shaving, but as a body trimmer definitely will do the job. Overall – very happy with this groomer. Performance is good, I do like its design, easy to use, and clean it. It does the job and works well in different body areas – chest, legs, arms and sensitive zones. Didn’t had any irritation to my skin. It’s not a high-end device, but for the pric,e you can’t beat it. I would recommend it if you are looking for a great groomer which does the job.