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BODY groomers
All series
In stock at Philips (7)
In stock at Philips
Sustainability
Refurbished products (1)
Price
£ 0.00
Rating
Features
100% washable (4)
Series
3000 Series (1)
5000 Series (1)
7000 Series (3)
7000 Series (2)
Philips Body Groomer 5000 SeriesWith Triple Protect shaving system
Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series2D flex head and dual trim-shave system
Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 SeriesAdvanced Shaver with 90 min runtime
Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 SeriesEssential shaver with ComfortCut Blades
Philips Body Groomer replacement foilBG2010
Philips HS740 Blade RefillReplacement electric shaving heads
Refurbished
Philips Bodygroom Series 3000Refurbished showerproof body trimmer
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