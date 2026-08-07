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BODY groomers

BODY groomers (7)

In stock at Philips (7)

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In stock at Philips (7)

In stock at Philips

  • Philips Body Groomer 5000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 5000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 5000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 5000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 5000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 5000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 5000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 5000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 5000 Series

Philips Body Groomer 5000 Series
With Triple Protect shaving system

BG5475/15
  • Triple Protect shave system
  • Close results on skin
  • Foldable back attachment
  • Bi-directional trimming combs
  • 100% Showerproof
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  • Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series
  • Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series

Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series
2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

BG7470/15
  • Triple protect shave system
  • 2D Flexing head
  • Skin-friendly trimmer blades
  • Close results on skin
  • 100% Showerproof
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  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series

Philips Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series
Advanced Shaver with 90 min runtime

HS7980/15
  • 360° Flexing Head
  • ComfortCut Blades
  • PowerAdapt Sensor
  • Ergonomic Design
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  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
  • Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series

Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades

HS5980/15
  • 360° Flexing Head
  • ComfortCut Blades
  • PowerAdapt Sensor
  • Ergonomic Design
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  • Philips Body Groomer replacement foil
  • Philips Body Groomer replacement foil
  • Philips Body Groomer replacement foil
  • Philips Body Groomer replacement foil
  • Philips Body Groomer replacement foil

Philips Body Groomer replacement foil
BG2010

BG2010/43
  • Triple protect shave system
  • 100% showerproof
  • Replace every 12 months
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  • Philips HS740 Blade Refill
  • Philips HS740 Blade Refill
  • Philips HS740 Blade Refill
  • Philips HS740 Blade Refill
  • Philips HS740 Blade Refill
  • Philips HS740 Blade Refill
  • Philips HS740 Blade Refill
  • Philips HS740 Blade Refill
  • Philips HS740 Blade Refill
  • Philips HS740 Blade Refill

Philips HS740 Blade Refill
Replacement electric shaving heads

HS740/15
  • Authentic Genuine Philips
  • Fits HS5980, HS7980, HS9980
  • ComfortCut Blades
  • Anti-corrosion shaving system
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Refurbished

  • Philips Bodygroom Series 3000
  • Philips Bodygroom Series 3000
  • Philips Bodygroom Series 3000
  • Philips Bodygroom Series 3000
  • Philips Bodygroom Series 3000
  • Philips Bodygroom Series 3000
  • Philips Bodygroom Series 3000
  • Philips Bodygroom Series 3000

Philips Bodygroom Series 3000
Refurbished showerproof body trimmer

BG3027/03R1
  • 3 click-on combs, 3, 5, 7 mm
  • Contour-following 2D shaver
  • 60 min cordless use, 1 h charge
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