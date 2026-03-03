2 year warranty
Triple Protect shave system
Close results on skin
Bi-directional trimming combs
100% Showerproof
The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimises skin irritation.
Shaving to 0.2 mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.
Offering customisable lengths of 2, 3 or 5 mm to suit your style, the bi-directional combs trim in any direction ensuring effortless and effective grooming all over your body, even in intimate areas.
4.1
of 5
742
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Al19
03/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great
This is a great trimmer. I do think it works well if the hair is already short as I had a few issues with it clogging on the first use. After that it was pretty much plain sailing. It didnt irritate my skin and no nicks. It is easy to handle and manauever around my body. A full charge last up to 80 minutes.
Pros
No cuts or nicks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Harry1a4
24/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Very close shave
This is a great product, far better and smooth shave on the downstairs department
Pros
Close shave
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
BowieBear
21/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Superb addition to any man's grooming routine!
This is a really great addition for a man's grooming routine. It trims back and shoulder hair with ease an, is gentle for use on let's say men's delicate areas. It trims without causing any irritation or nicks. It is easy to handle and is easy to switch between the two trimmers. I would say because of USB charging cable it is easy for travel. The battery life is good. Even when it flashes alerting you to charge it, it still gives you a few days use. Charges quickly.Overall good little addition to my routine.
Pros
Easy to handle, doesn't nick skin,good battery life with easy USB charging.
Cons
Honestly I don't have any .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase