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  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming
  • Effortless and smooth body grooming

Body GroomerWith Triple Protect shaving system

BG3485/15

4.1
| (742) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Effortless and smooth body grooming
Experience effortless body grooming and elevated skin comfort. The Triple Protect shave system ensures a close, smooth shave, even in sensitive areas, while the 2, 3 or 5 mm comb attachments provide a defined, trimmed look.
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OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

For close yet comfortable results

Effortless and smooth body grooming

  • Triple Protect shave system

  • Close results on skin

  • Bi-directional trimming combs

  • 100% Showerproof

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimises skin irritation.

Smooth, close shaving to 0.2 mm in length

Smooth, close shaving to 0.2 mm in length

Shaving to 0.2 mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

Click-on combs for trimming hair in any direction

Click-on combs for trimming hair in any direction

Offering customisable lengths of 2, 3 or 5 mm to suit your style, the bi-directional combs trim in any direction ensuring effortless and effective grooming all over your body, even in intimate areas.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

742

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

03/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

This is a great trimmer. I do think it works well if the hair is already short as I had a few issues with it clogging on the first use. After that it was pretty much plain sailing. It didnt irritate my skin and no nicks. It is easy to handle and manauever around my body. A full charge last up to 80 minutes.

Pros

No cuts or nicks

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

24/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very close shave

This is a great product, far better and smooth shave on the downstairs department

Pros

Close shave

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

21/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb addition to any man's grooming routine!

This is a really great addition for a man's grooming routine. It trims back and shoulder hair with ease an, is gentle for use on let's say men's delicate areas. It trims without causing any irritation or nicks. It is easy to handle and is easy to switch between the two trimmers. I would say because of USB charging cable it is easy for travel. The battery life is good. Even when it flashes alerting you to charge it, it still gives you a few days use. Charges quickly.Overall good little addition to my routine.

Pros

Easy to handle, doesn't nick skin,good battery life with easy USB charging.

Cons

Honestly I don't have any .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase