ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Body Groomer With Triple Protect shaving system

Support

Body GroomerWith Triple Protect shaving system

BG3485/15

Body Groomer With Triple Protect shaving system

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

BG5475, BG7480, BG7490 US

Interactive online manual

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 276.5 kB
  • 5 December 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you