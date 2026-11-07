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05
d
Days
12
h
Hours
30
m
Minutes
49
s
Seconds
Clean shave, gentle on skin
Head Shaver Pro replacement heads are powered with self-sharpening 36 ComfortCut blades made of Swedish steel. Replace them every 6 months and get your shaver back to 100% performance. HS740 heads fit HS5980, HS7980 and HS9980 shavers.
Authentic Genuine Philips
Fits HS5980, HS7980, HS9980
ComfortCut Blades
Anti-corrosion shaving system
The Philips Head Shaver Pro is designed for a close shave that's also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident and express themselves fully.
Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
Philips Head Shaver Pro blades are made from surgical-grade Swedish steel that resists corrosion and is skin-friendly
4.6
of 5
376
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
1Neenaw
07/11/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great head shaver
A quality product at a great price. Shaves my head very well and the battery is long lasting. No nicks or cuts when using this head shaver . I would recommend this head shaver
Pros
Gives a great head shaver at a quality price
Cons
Carry pouch isn't up to much
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series HS5980/15 Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades
Date of Use 2026-09-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series HS5980/15 Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades
Date of Use 2026-09-25
Deano 113355
02/11/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent machine Well worth the money Only problem is around the ears but then I finish off with a trimmer
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series HS9980/15 Premium shaver with deluxe accessories
Date of Use 2026-10-03
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series HS9980/15 Premium shaver with deluxe accessories
Date of Use 2026-10-03
Fegsy
31/10/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Phenomenal product
Game changer in head shaving. Phenomenal product, very well made, easy to clean and fast charging. Compact as I travel a lot
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series HS7980/15 Advanced Shaver with 90 min runtime
Date of Use 2026-09-15
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series HS7980/15 Advanced Shaver with 90 min runtime
Date of Use 2026-09-15
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second chance with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Source Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.