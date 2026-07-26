2 year warranty
This product
Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades
£ 55.99
HS740 Blade Refill
Replacement electric shaving heads
£ 34.99
£ 55.99
£ 55.99
360° Flexing Head
ComfortCut Blades
PowerAdapt Sensor
Ergonomic Design
The Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series is designed for a close shave that's also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident and express themselves fully.
Fully flexible unit turns 360° to follow head contours for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, avoiding excessive pressure peaks that may cause discomfort and irritation.
Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
New
4.6
of 5
305
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Bunglebear
26/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great close shaver.
Purchased this skull shaver obviously to make life easier for myself whilst shaving my head,ive Got to say I was not dissapointed,the results are amazing so close of a shave that my head is actually smooth as a babys bottom,considering my hair was around 0.8mm long. Another plus is the fact that no hair went anywhere as the shaver catches it all also the cleaning pot makes life easier place shaver in with water turn on for 1 minute and it came out spotless,I bought this during a promotion on Amazon so got it for a really good price. My only gripe is the fact the shaver blades need changing everyv6 months and replacements are not cheap.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series HS7980/15 Advanced Shaver with 90 min runtime
Date of Use 2026-07-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series HS7980/15 Advanced Shaver with 90 min runtime
Date of Use 2026-07-22
Fester 65
23/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great all round performance
I have used cheaper head shavers and I must admit that was false economy, the Philips head shaver is the best I have used , it gives a nice clen shave , the travel case is perfect , I took this on a motorcycle touring holiday and it stayed safe. it is easy to clean and charges quickly. the added bonus is the spare heads you get in the box. the unit is weighted just right . I love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series HS9980/15 Premium shaver with deluxe accessories
Date of Use 2026-06-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series HS9980/15 Premium shaver with deluxe accessories
Date of Use 2026-06-10
deanovski
15/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best Head Shaver I have used
It is a great tool. It is easy to use, very effective and holds its charge well. Being able to use wet or dry is an extra-useful element too.
Pros
Easy to use, handy, quick charging
Cons
can be a little bulky
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series HS5980/15 Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades
Date of Use 2026-07-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series HS5980/15 Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades
Date of Use 2026-07-01
Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Source Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase