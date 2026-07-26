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  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin

Head Shaver Pro 5000 SeriesEssential shaver with ComfortCut Blades

HS5980/15

4.6
| (305) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Clean shave, gentle on skin
The Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series is designed for a close shave and is gentle on skin. The advanced 360° Flexing head adapts to the shape of your head, while the ComfortCut blades ensure a close, even cut in any direction.
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The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

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This product

Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades

Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series
Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades

£ 55.99

  • HS740 Blade Refill

    HS740 Blade Refill
    Replacement electric shaving heads

    £ 34.99

£ 55.99

£ 55.99

From the World's No. 1 Electric Shaving Brand

Clean shave, gentle on skin

  • 360° Flexing Head

  • ComfortCut Blades

  • PowerAdapt Sensor

  • Ergonomic Design

From the World's No. 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

From the World's No. 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

The Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series is designed for a close shave that's also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident and express themselves fully.

Cut hair in any direction with 360 degree flexing head

Cut hair in any direction with 360 degree flexing head

Fully flexible unit turns 360° to follow head contours for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, avoiding excessive pressure peaks that may cause discomfort and irritation.

Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades

Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades

Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

305

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

26/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great close shaver.

Purchased this skull shaver obviously to make life easier for myself whilst shaving my head,ive Got to say I was not dissapointed,the results are amazing so close of a shave that my head is actually smooth as a babys bottom,considering my hair was around 0.8mm long. Another plus is the fact that no hair went anywhere as the shaver catches it all also the cleaning pot makes life easier place shaver in with water turn on for 1 minute and it came out spotless,I bought this during a promotion on Amazon so got it for a really good price. My only gripe is the fact the shaver blades need changing everyv6 months and replacements are not cheap.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series HS7980/15 Advanced Shaver with 90 min runtime

Date of Use 2026-07-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 7000 Series HS7980/15 Advanced Shaver with 90 min runtime

Date of Use 2026-07-22

23/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great all round performance

I have used cheaper head shavers and I must admit that was false economy, the Philips head shaver is the best I have used , it gives a nice clen shave , the travel case is perfect , I took this on a motorcycle touring holiday and it stayed safe. it is easy to clean and charges quickly. the added bonus is the spare heads you get in the box. the unit is weighted just right . I love it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series HS9980/15 Premium shaver with deluxe accessories

Date of Use 2026-06-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 9000 Series HS9980/15 Premium shaver with deluxe accessories

Date of Use 2026-06-10

15/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Best Head Shaver I have used

It is a great tool. It is easy to use, very effective and holds its charge well. Being able to use wet or dry is an extra-useful element too.

Pros

Easy to use, handy, quick charging

Cons

can be a little bulky

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series HS5980/15 Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades

Date of Use 2026-07-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series HS5980/15 Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades

Date of Use 2026-07-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Source Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.

  2. 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase