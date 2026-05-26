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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
BODY groomers
All series
Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades
Support
HS5980/15
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (25)
Noise (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Functionality (1)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Display (1)
Can I use my Philips Head Pro in the shower?
Should I shave with or against the direction of hair growth with my Philips Head Pro?
How do I activate the travel lock on my Philips Head Pro?
How do I charge my Philips Head Pro?
Can I use the Philips Head Pro on all hair types and textures?
New
Head Shaver Pro SeriesShaving head holder
Protective cap
Head Shaver Pro 5000 SeriesBracket
HS740 Blade RefillReplacement electric shaving heads
USB Cable
HQ87USB wall adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips Head Pro doesn't turn on
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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