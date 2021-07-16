2 year warranty
CP0634
Replacement shaving head foil
This shaving foil is the protective barrier between your skin and the shaver's cutting elements. For close, safe shaving and soft, smooth skin.
BRE709/00
BRE718/00
BRE719/00
BRE728/00
BRE729/00
BRE749/00
BRL159/00
BRL129/00
BRL138/00
BRL149/00
Ladyshave
Satinelle
SatinShave
LadyShaver Series 6000, 8000
White
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.