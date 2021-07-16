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SatinShave AdvancedShaving foil

CP0634

2

| (1) Review

Replacement shaving head foil

This shaving foil is the protective barrier between your skin and the shaver's cutting elements. For close, safe shaving and soft, smooth skin.

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Compatible products

Epilator Series 8000

Epilator Series 8000
Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE709/00

Epilator Series 9000

Epilator Series 9000
Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE718/00

Epilator Series 9000

Epilator Series 9000
Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE719/00

Epilator Series 9000

Epilator Series 9000
Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE728/00

Epilator Series 9000

Epilator Series 9000
Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE729/00

Beauty Set 9900

Beauty Set 9900
Beauty Set

BRE749/00

Lady Shaver Series 8000

Lady Shaver Series 8000
Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

BRL159/00

Lady Shaver Series 8000

Lady Shaver Series 8000
Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

BRL129/00

Lady Shaver Series 6000

Lady Shaver Series 6000
Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

BRL138/00

Lady Shaver Series 8000

Lady Shaver Series 8000
Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

BRL149/00

Check for compatibility below

Replacement shaving head foil

  • Ladyshave

  • Satinelle

  • SatinShave

  • LadyShaver Series 6000, 8000

  • White

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

Technical specifications

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