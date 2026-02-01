Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care. Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care. Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.

      Epilator Series 9000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

      BRE728/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.

      Our most efficient epilator, your smoothest skin. Introducing the world's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results. More than an epilator. Your all-in-one hair removal and body care set.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Epilators

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Epilator Series 9000
      - {discount-value}

      Epilator Series 9000

      Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

      total

      recurring payment

      Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.

      Free from hair removal routine for up to 4 weeks.

      • Wet and Dry use
      • For legs, body, bikini and feet
      • More than an epilator
      • 9 attachments in total
      Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

      Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

      Enjoy being free from a hair removal routine. No more waiting for hair to grow: removes hair 3 times shorter than wax.

      ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

      ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

      World's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results. ProGuide perfects your 75° epilation angle for best results and keeps your skin tight for more skin comfort. 360° LED light helps you spot and remove more hairs.

      Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

      Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

      Efficient and fast results with Double-Action Technology. Catches even the shortest hair with ceramic tweezers. Grips and removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm. No need to press. Simply glide. Integrated LED light makes sure that no hair hides from you. Get it done in less than 6 mins on both lower legs.

      More than an epilator: Hi body care.

      More than an epilator: Hi body care.

      Enjoy your everything shower and self-care moment at home - from hair removal to full-body care.

      100% showerproof

      100% showerproof

      From the shower to the sink - epilate wet or dry, your choice, your convenience. Warm water relaxes your skin and makes the treatment more comfortable. Handle with non-slip patterns improves the grip in the shower.

      Exfoliation helps reveal softer skin

      Exfoliation helps reveal softer skin

      Gently exfoliates to smooth skin and help prevent ingrown hairs - with less effort than manual exfoliation alone.

      Smooth feet in minutes

      Smooth feet in minutes

      The rotating pedicure foot file gives you heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes.

      Effortless. 60 min on one charge. Cord-free.

      Effortless. 60 min on one charge. Cord-free.

      Stay powered for 60 min on one charge. No interruptions. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot. New design comes with a matt finishing and non-slip patterns for improved grip in the shower.

      Buy once. Use for years**

      Buy once. Use for years**

      A one-time purchase that lasts for years.

      Gentle shave for sensitive areas.

      Complete your hair removal routine for sensitive areas with an extra shaver head and trimming comb. Prevent nicks and cuts.

      Confidence starts here: Trim and shape your way

      Trim and shape with confidence - personalise your bikini routine with the included trimming head and comb.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Yes
        Body Exfoliation Brush
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer head
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer comb
        Yes
        Trimming Comb
        Yes
        Epilator head
        Yes
        ProGuide
        Yes
        Pedicure head
        Yes
        Shaving head
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        3 hours
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Quick charge
        Yes
        Battery usage time
        60 minutes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        5 V/1.5 A
        Number of tweezers
        32
        USB-A cable
        Yes
        Tweezing actions speed 1
        64,000 per minute
        Tweezing actions speed 2
        70,400 per minute
        Power adapter
        No

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        Yes
        Wet and Dry use
        Yes
        LED light
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • vs without ProGuide.
      • * with 2 years' warranty.
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.