ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
  • Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

Lady Shaver Series 6000Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

BRL138/00

4.4
| (866) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
Discover gentle, quick and comfortable shaving. Shaves hair down to 0.2 mm. Because life's too busy for complicated shaving routines – enjoy effortless shaving that fits your schedule and gives you skin comfort. Dermatologically tested.
See all benefits

Shave gently. Care deeply. Self-care isn't selfish.

Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

  • Wet and Dry use

  • For legs, body and bikini

  • +4 accessories

  • Up to 80 min runtime

Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

3 blade system for a smooth, gentle shave – prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual-sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond-shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.

Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

Say goodbye to razor burns and redness - 80% of women experienced smooth, irritation-free skin after use.** Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

Wet for the shower. Dry for on the go.

Wet for the shower. Dry for on the go.

Seamlessly fits into your routine - whether you're in the shower or on the move. Wet or dry, the choice is yours.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

866

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

16/04/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Effective Lady Shaver

I am very impressed with the Philips Lady Shaver 6000. It is very effective and easy to use. It shaves well, even fine hair, and does not cause any irritation to my skin. It comes with four attachments: two heads for shaving, and two combs, making it suitable for full-body use, including legs, arms, and the bikini area. What I like most about this product is that it is cordless and can be used both wet and dry. I had no issues with charging, and the battery life lasts a long time. I would definitely recommend it.

Pros

Easy to use, cordless, can be used dry or wet, no skin irritation, good for fine hair

Cons

Not as close as a razor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

16/04/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Effictive Lady Shaver

I am very impressed with the Philips Lady Shaver 6000. It’s very effective and easy to use. It shaves very well, even fine hair, and doesn’t cause any irritation to my skin. It comes with four attachments: two heads for shaving and trimming, and two combs, so you can use this lovely product for shaving the full body, including legs, arms, and the bikini area. What I like most about this product is that it’s cordless, and you can use it both dry and wet. I didn’t experience any issues with charging it, and the runtime lasts a long time as well. I would definitely highly recommend it.

Pros

No skin irritation, easy to use, good for fine hair, can be used wet or dry, cordless

Cons

Not as close as a razor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

20/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great lady shaver

Great lady shaver .Easy to use with good results .

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. 76.2% agrees, HPT the Netherlands, n=42, 2025.

  2. vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021.

  3. with a 2 year warranty.