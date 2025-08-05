Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Hair removal
All series
Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
Support
BRL138/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (16)
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
New
Lady Shaver Series 6000Shaving foil
Lady Shaver Series 6000Trimming comb 3 mm
EpilatorTrimming head
Lady Shaver Series 8000USB Cable
USB Cable
HQ87USB wall adapter
SatinShave AdvancedShaving foil
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
My Philips lady shaver makes a loud noise
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you