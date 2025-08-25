Search terms

    Close shave. Even on hard-to-reach areas.

      Lady Shaver Series 8000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

      BRL159/00

      Close shave. Even on hard-to-reach areas.

      Our most premium Lady Shaver with a flexible head and LED light. You deserve an experience that's anything but ordinary. This special full-body edition offers hair removal solutions for face, body and bikini area. Dermatologically tested.

      Similar products

      Lady Shaver Series 8000
      Lady Shaver Series 8000

      Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

      Close shave. Even on hard-to-reach areas.

      Shave gently. Care deeply. Self-care isn't selfish.

      • LED light, Flexible head
      • For legs, body and bikini
      • +6 accessories
      • Up to 100 min runtime
      Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

      Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

      3-blade system with a flexible head for a gentle, clean shave - prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual-sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.

      Flexible head glides seamlessly along your curves.

      Flexible head glides seamlessly along your curves.

      Introducing our first Philips Lady Shaver with a flexible shaving head, designed for your curves.*** The flexible head glides seamlessly along your curves for a close, precise shave. Hard-to-reach spots? No problem. It moves with your body contours and a LED light helps to spot every hair. Personalise your shaving with the two speed settings for more control over the speed and intensity of your hair removal.

      LED light. Spot it. Shave it.

      LED light. Spot it. Shave it.

      Because your skin deserves spotlight treatment. New Lady Shaver with built-in LED light catches every hair.

      Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

      Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

      Say goodbye to razor burns and redness - 80% of women experienced smooth, irritation-free skin after use.** Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

      Wet for the shower. Dry for on the go.

      Wet for the shower. Dry for on the go.

      Seamlessly fits into your routine - whether you're in the shower or on the move. Wet or dry, the choice is yours.

      Fast and easy. Cord-free. Up to 100 min runtime.

      Fast and easy. Cord-free. Up to 100 min runtime.

      Built for the way hair grows. Shave both ways: Up. Down. Done. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot, from underarms, to legs, to toes. Stay powered for up to 100 mins on one charge. No interruptions.

      Face, body, bikini - one set for complete care.

      Face, body, bikini - one set for complete care.

      Face, body, bikini - one set for all your hair removal moments. Confidence made simple. Step 1: Exfoliate to remove dead skin and help to prevent ingrown hairs. Step 2: Pre-trim longer hairs and shave. Step 3: Use the bikini trimmer head for touch-ups down there. Step 4: Remove fuzz with Facial Hair Remover.

      No fuzz. No fuss. With Facial Hair Remover.

      No fuzz. No fuss. With Facial Hair Remover.

      Experience close but gentle facial hair removal. Designed for optimal performance, with full circle light and mirror. No fuzz. No fuss.

      Shave, trim and shape the bikini area with bikini trimming head.

      Shave, trim and shape the bikini area with bikini trimming head.

      Personalise your bikini routine - trim and shape with confidence, thanks to the included bikini trimming head and bikini comb.

      Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

      Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

      Where technology meets care - for skin that feels as good as it looks. Designed for gentleness, tailored for care - because you deserve an experience that's more than ordinary.

      Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

      Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

      Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics, paper-based packaging and no adapter in the box. A one-time purchase that lasts for years.**** One shaving foil, a whole year of effortless shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer head
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer comb
        Yes
        Trimming Comb
        Yes
        Exfoliation glove
        Yes
        Facial Hair Remover
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Charging time
        1  hour(s)
        Battery run time
        Up to 100 min

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        5V/7.5 W
        USB-A cable
        Yes
        Power adapter
        No

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings
        Integrated LED light
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)

      • Performance

        Flexible head
        Yes
        3-Blade system
        Yes
        Dermatologically tested
        Yes
        Rounded trimmer tips
        Yes

      • Design

        Anti-slip grip
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Parts and Accessories

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • 76.2% agrees, HPT the Netherlands, n=42, 2025.
      • * vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021.
      • ** from left to right.
      • *** with 2 years' warranty.
      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

