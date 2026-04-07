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  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
  • Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.

Epilator Series 8000Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

BRE709/00

4.7
| (194) Reviews | 99% recommend this product
Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
Our most efficient epilator, your smoothest skin. Introducing the world's first epilator with ProGuide with 360 ° visibility for efficient and gentle results. Your all-in-one hair removal set.
See all benefits

Free from hair removal routine for up to 4 weeks.

Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.

  • Wet and Dry use

  • For legs and body

  • Efficient epilation

  • 5 attachments in total

Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

Enjoy being free from a hair removal routine. No more waiting for hair to grow: removes hair 3 times shorter than wax.

ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

World's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results. ProGuide perfects your 75° epilation angle for best results and keeps your skin tight for more skin comfort. 360° LED light helps you spot and remove more hairs.

Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

Efficient and fast results with Double-Action Technology. Catches even the shortest hair with ceramic tweezers. Grips and removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm. No need to press. Simply glide. Integrated LED light makes sure that no hair hides from you. Get it done in less than 6 mins on both lower legs.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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4.7

of 5

194

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

1

07/04/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Transformed my hair removal routine

The braun epilator 9000 has totally transformed my hair removal routine id always used a razor, well not anymore. This has actually changed my life ! The 9000 is a sleek design comfortable grip quiet motor and powerful performance It's also incredibly versatile perfect for legs arms and more sensitive areas , it's fast and effective to use removing even the tiniest hairs , the built in light is genius making sure i don't miss a spot if you're looking for a long lasting smooth upkeep the braun 9000 is amazing

Pros

Easy to use fast lasting results

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

26/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow! what a product, great value

The epilator series 900 has a great range of heads to suit lots of scenarios with the switch of a head.You can use it with both water and dry. The attachment for rough skin works wonders and the battery power is amazing. I wasn't sure as being a mid to older lady about the epilator and first time use I was sceptical with the epilator head and thought 'it's too painful' but after using a few times it gives amazing results and no longer hurts. The exfoliation tool helps give a smooth finish to a job well done.

Pros

range of heads to complete body care

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

22/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is great!

I absolutely loved this product, so easy to use and quick saving me so much time, having mobility issues it definitely helped me. First time I used it it hurt a little bit but now it’s fine and works fantastic really getting the hair off legs leaving them feeling so smooth

Pros

Quick and easy

Cons

Hurts a bit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE718/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE718/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

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Disclaimers

  1. vs without ProGuide.

  2. with 2 years' warranty.