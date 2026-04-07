2 year warranty
Wet and Dry use
For legs and body
Efficient epilation
5 attachments in total
Enjoy being free from a hair removal routine. No more waiting for hair to grow: removes hair 3 times shorter than wax.
World's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results. ProGuide perfects your 75° epilation angle for best results and keeps your skin tight for more skin comfort. 360° LED light helps you spot and remove more hairs.
Efficient and fast results with Double-Action Technology. Catches even the shortest hair with ceramic tweezers. Grips and removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm. No need to press. Simply glide. Integrated LED light makes sure that no hair hides from you. Get it done in less than 6 mins on both lower legs.
4.7
of 5
194
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Seagull 74
07/04/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Transformed my hair removal routine
The braun epilator 9000 has totally transformed my hair removal routine id always used a razor, well not anymore. This has actually changed my life ! The 9000 is a sleek design comfortable grip quiet motor and powerful performance It's also incredibly versatile perfect for legs arms and more sensitive areas , it's fast and effective to use removing even the tiniest hairs , the built in light is genius making sure i don't miss a spot if you're looking for a long lasting smooth upkeep the braun 9000 is amazing
Pros
Easy to use fast lasting results
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
vezza
26/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Wow! what a product, great value
The epilator series 900 has a great range of heads to suit lots of scenarios with the switch of a head.You can use it with both water and dry. The attachment for rough skin works wonders and the battery power is amazing. I wasn't sure as being a mid to older lady about the epilator and first time use I was sceptical with the epilator head and thought 'it's too painful' but after using a few times it gives amazing results and no longer hurts. The exfoliation tool helps give a smooth finish to a job well done.
Pros
range of heads to complete body care
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE728/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Ellsbells90
22/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
This product is great!
I absolutely loved this product, so easy to use and quick saving me so much time, having mobility issues it definitely helped me. First time I used it it hurt a little bit but now it’s fine and works fantastic really getting the hair off legs leaving them feeling so smooth
Pros
Quick and easy
Cons
Hurts a bit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE718/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 9000 BRE718/00 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry
vs without ProGuide.
with 2 years' warranty.