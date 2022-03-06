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  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
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  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
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  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
  • Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave

SatinShave AdvancedWet and Dry lady shaver

BRL130/00

4.3
| (253) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

1 award

Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced lady shaver gives you smooth skin, even in the shower or bath. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easily and conveniently.
See all benefits

Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave

  • Single-foil shaver

  • 8-hr recharge

  • 1 accessory

Floating foil for an even shave

Floating foil for an even shave

The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.

Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.

First epilator with S-shaped handle

The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

253

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2

06/03/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Satin Smooth

Bought few months ago and very pleased. Great design making it easy to hold when shaving different areas of the body. Shaver is quieter then expected and the quality of shave is very impressive. Not used in shower as a wet shaver but that is purely because I've never been one to shave in shower. Like the easy clean too so overall a great product whether new to shaving or need a solid shaver as a replacement.

Pros

Design making it easy to hold

Cons

None

This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

05/05/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Where Have You Been All My Life!

At last, a smooth shave on my sensitive skin. Easy to use and happy so far.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

22/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Fantastic product ,I recommend

An amazing product, I highly recommend it. Easy to use, comfortable, quiet, removes all the hair thoroughly.

Pros

very good

Cons

yes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

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