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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Hair removal
All series
SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry lady shaver
Support
BRL130/00
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Important information manual
Eco passport - English (US)
All (13)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
EpilatorTrimming head
Lady Shaver Series 8000USB Cable
Pouch
Trimming Comb
USB Cable
HQ87USB wall adapter
SatinShave AdvancedShaving foil
Tweezers kit
Philips AdvancedPen trimmer for on-the-go touch-ups
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
My Philips lady shaver makes a loud noise
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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