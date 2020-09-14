2 year warranty
BRE265/00
BRE715/00
BRE721/00
BRE735/00
BRP506/00
BRP529/00
BRP531/00
BRE715/01
BRE735/01
BRE740/11
Body, Face
The body application trimming head is ideal for quick touch-ups on the go. The 26-mm trimming head ensures quick and easy use on small body areas (e.g. toes, knee).
The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on the go. The 8-mm trimming head ensures quick and precise application on any facial area.
With 2 length options, 2 mm and 4 mm, for trimming hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb to the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniform result.
4.2
of 5
133
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Bev167890
14/09/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Love it
Really like the size as it fits right into my make up bag for them times you need it. The extra head helps with the brows and so light weight. The main thing for me is that it doesn't pull the hairs like some others so it's 100% pain free.
Pros
Compact
Cons
A little loud
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer
Rtrewin
06/09/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great device
This product is fantastic, really small so easy to carry around. Very light and packs out a lot of power, I’ve used this to tame my eyebrows, the shave is really close and removes hair with ease, the instructions are easy to follow and carry out. Really easy to handle and the grip holds well. I’ve found that it’s really easy to clean after use. The trimmer also uses batteries so no need to charge up
Pros
Compact, easy to use, great results
Cons
Battery operated rather than charge
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer
smallb
04/09/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
What a helpful little gadget to own
I can't believe I have only just been introduced to a touch-up trimmer. I love it. What a quick fix to tidy up my eyebrows, as a busy mum, with no time. It also sorted out my husband's monobrow. He has course eyebrow hair and I have fine stray hairs and it worked perfectly well on both. So time saving and stylish also. It has a slimline design, so will be perfect to take away on holiday. Excellent.
Pros
Works on fine and course hair
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6388/00 Touch-up pen trimmer