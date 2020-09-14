Never have I been so grateful to own one of these as much as I had during lockdown . With all the beauty shops closed for few months I had chance to try one of these bad boys out and let me tell you I was impressed. At 1st glance it's a sleek compact looking device , easy to carry around and slip in to your handbag discreetly. Battery operated Requires 1 AAA battery ,comes with a precision trimmer, eyebrow shaping comb and small cleaning brush . It's not waterproof . I tried it on my eyebrows found it quick and easy to use , safe as I wasnt scared of accidentally cutting it to short using the eyebrow comb my eyebrows hairs were even after trimming No problem doing the upper lips removed all unwanted hair , left no irritation on skin, great for facial hair and easy to clean brush after each use I absolutely love this trimmer and carry it in my handbag . I dont have much facial hair therefore it has actually saved me money in the long run as I dont have it professionally done now as it gives me the same results .