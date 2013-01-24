Home
    BRE715/00
      Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation so you can achieve smoothness on your lower legs in as little as 10 minutes. Enjoy benefits beyond just epilation with a full routine set.

        Gentle epilation for smooth skin up to 4 weeks

        Gentle epilation for smooth skin up to 4 weeks

        Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation with its improved tweezers and over 70,000 hair-catching actions per minute. This means you can cover more skin and achieve flawless smoothness for up to 4 weeks. Treat your lower legs in as little as 10 minutes!

        Extra-wide epilator head

        Extra-wide epilator head

        Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

        Ergonomic S-shaped handle

        Ergonomic S-shaped handle

        The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

        Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

        Unique light ensures you don't miss fine hairs

        Unique light ensures you don't miss fine hairs

        Unique light ensures you don't miss fine hairs for best epilation results for all body parts.

        Includes trimming head and bikini comb

        Includes trimming head and bikini comb

        It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape your intimate areas for more convenience.

        Exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs

        Exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs

        The use of the exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs in between epilation.

        Delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

        Delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

        For extra gentleness in the areas you need it most, a delicate area cap is included to easily remove unwanted hairs from your face, underarms and bikini area.

        Optimal contact cap for maximum comfort

        Optimal contact cap for maximum comfort

        Epilate with ease and experience maximum comfort with the optimal contact cap. It's designed to reduce skin pulling and discomfort by gently stretching the area you're treating, so you don't have to.

        Pouch included for storing everything in one place.

        Pouch included for storing everything in one place.

        Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Bikini trimmer head
          Yes
          Bikini trimmer comb
          Yes
          Exfoliation glove
          Yes
          Delicate area cap
          Yes
          Optimal contact cap
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Performance

          Epilator head
          Extra wide
          Epilation discs
          Ceramic discs

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Cordless
          Yes
          Opti-light
          Yes
          Handle
          S-shaped handle

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          15 V / 5.4 W
          Tweezing action speed 1
          64,000 per minute
          Tweezing action speed 2
          70,400 per minute
          Number of tweezers
          32

        • Features

          Speed settings
          2 settings

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Usage time
          up to 40 minutes
          Charging
          2 hour charge
          Quick charge
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        • Tweezers
          -{discount-value}

          Tweezers

          CRP584/01

          Philips shop price

              Reviews

