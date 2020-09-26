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  • A flawless, close shave
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  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave
  • A flawless, close shave

SatinShave PrestigeWet and Dry lady shaver

BRL170/00

3.8
| (311) Reviews

1 award

A flawless, close shave
Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige lady shaver - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to.
See all benefits

from our most advanced shaving system

A flawless, close shave

  • Dual foil shaver

  • Advanced shaving system

  • 1-hr recharge + quick charge

  • 5 accessories

Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

The flexing curved blades are 75% more efficient than traditional ladyshave blades*. Under the protective foil, they follow your contours for our closest ever shave.

Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

As you guide the shaver over your body, the multiflex head with floating foils and flexing neck moves with you to keep optimal skin contact. The dual shaving foils ensure that fewer hairs are missed.

Soft-touch comfort cushions for a feeling of super-soft skin

Soft-touch comfort cushions for a feeling of super-soft skin

The soft-touch comfort cushions either side of the shaving head allow the shaver to move smoothly and feel gentle on your skin, especially in curvy areas.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

311

Reviews

26/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Effective and easy

This product is brilliant, I've only had one other ladies shaver so I just presumed they were all rubbish. I was WRONG! This satin shave prestige gives a very close shave leaving my legs smooth. Best used with shower gel or soap because it glides better

Pros

Easy close shave

Cons

No cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

19/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I am extremely happy with this lady shaver.

I was sick of cutting my legs with disposable razors so I took my time to find an electric shaver that could give a close, pain- free shave, was lightweight and easy to use, could be used in the shower and was easy to re-charge with a charge that lasted a considerable time. I found all of these qualities in this shaver! It was also reduced considerably! Thank you Phillips. Please don't ever dis-continue this product!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

CLOSEST SHAVE FROM AN ELECTRIC SHAVER!!!

Super close shave, as good as a razor shave without the mess & hassle! Very quick shave as the dual foil is like shaving the area twice with one sweep. The shape of the handle makes it effortless to grip at any angle! The spring loaded foils & curve makes shaving underarms easy & comfortable. Best of all is the pearl tip trimmer, previous electric shavers have always scraped my skin uncomfortably dry NOT THIS...super smooth glide & no scraping feel!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

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