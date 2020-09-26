2 year warranty
BRL170/00
Dual foil shaver
Advanced shaving system
1-hr recharge + quick charge
5 accessories
The flexing curved blades are 75% more efficient than traditional ladyshave blades*. Under the protective foil, they follow your contours for our closest ever shave.
As you guide the shaver over your body, the multiflex head with floating foils and flexing neck moves with you to keep optimal skin contact. The dual shaving foils ensure that fewer hairs are missed.
The soft-touch comfort cushions either side of the shaving head allow the shaver to move smoothly and feel gentle on your skin, especially in curvy areas.
Awards
3.8
of 5
311
Reviews
Stacyl2
26/09/2020
United Kingdom
Effective and easy
This product is brilliant, I've only had one other ladies shaver so I just presumed they were all rubbish. I was WRONG! This satin shave prestige gives a very close shave leaving my legs smooth. Best used with shower gel or soap because it glides better
Pros
Easy close shave
Cons
No cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Marley73
19/07/2018
United Kingdom
I am extremely happy with this lady shaver.
I was sick of cutting my legs with disposable razors so I took my time to find an electric shaver that could give a close, pain- free shave, was lightweight and easy to use, could be used in the shower and was easy to re-charge with a charge that lasted a considerable time. I found all of these qualities in this shaver! It was also reduced considerably! Thank you Phillips. Please don't ever dis-continue this product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
MIA77
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
CLOSEST SHAVE FROM AN ELECTRIC SHAVER!!!
Super close shave, as good as a razor shave without the mess & hassle! Very quick shave as the dual foil is like shaving the area twice with one sweep. The shape of the handle makes it effortless to grip at any angle! The spring loaded foils & curve makes shaving underarms easy & comfortable. Best of all is the pearl tip trimmer, previous electric shavers have always scraped my skin uncomfortably dry NOT THIS...super smooth glide & no scraping feel!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Prestige BRL170/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver