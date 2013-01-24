Home
    SatinShave Prestige

    Wet and Dry lady shaver

    BRL170/00
    3 Awards
    A flawless, close shave
      SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry lady shaver

      BRL170/00
      A flawless, close shave

      Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige lady shaver - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to.

      SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry lady shaver

      A flawless, close shave

      Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige lady shaver - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to. See all benefits

        SatinShave Prestige

        SatinShave Prestige

        Wet and Dry lady shaver

        A flawless, close shave

        from our most advanced shaving system

        • Dual foil shaver
        • Advanced shaving system
        • 1-hr recharge + quick charge
        • 5 accessories
        Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

        Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

        The flexing curved blades are 75% more efficient than traditional ladyshave blades*. Under the protective foil, they follow your contours for our closest ever shave.

        Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

        Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

        As you guide the shaver over your body, the multiflex head with floating foils and flexing neck moves with you to keep optimal skin contact. The dual shaving foils ensure that fewer hairs are missed.

        Soft-touch comfort cushions for a feeling of super-soft skin

        Soft-touch comfort cushions for a feeling of super-soft skin

        The soft-touch comfort cushions either side of the shaving head allow the shaver to move smoothly and feel gentle on your skin, especially in curvy areas.

        Pearl-tip trimmer and safety bars protect you from scratches

        Pearl-tip trimmer and safety bars protect you from scratches

        The rounded pearl-tip trimmer and the safety bars under the trimmer protect your skin from scratches for a comfortable shave.

        Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal wet and dry use.

        Battery indicator light

        Battery indicator light

        Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging or has a full or low battery.

        First epilator with S-shaped handle

        First epilator with S-shaped handle

        The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

        5-min quick charge

        5-min quick charge

        5-minute quick charge for a full shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Bikini trimmer head
          Yes
          Bikini trimmer comb
          Yes
          Travel cap
          Yes
          Skin stretcher cap
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Battery indicator
          • Battery low
          • Battery charging
          • Battery full

        • Performance

          Shaving head
          • Dual foil shaver
          • Advanced shaving system
          • Flexing head and foils
          Skincare features
          • Soft-touch comfort cushions
          • Rounded pearl-tip trimmers
          • Safety bars

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Usage time
          1 hour
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • 5-min quick charge
          • 1 hour charging time

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          15 V
          Material foil
          Nickel
          Number of shaving foils
          2

