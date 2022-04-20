Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Hair removal
All series
SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry lady shaver
Support
BRL170/00
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Important information manual
Eco passport - English (US)
All (13)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
EpilatorTrimming head
Lady Shaver Series 8000USB Cable
Pouch
Trimming Comb
USB Cable
HQ87USB wall adapter
Cutter
SatinShave PrestigeShaving foil
Tweezers kit
Philips AdvancedPen trimmer for on-the-go touch-ups
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
My Philips lady shaver makes a loud noise
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you