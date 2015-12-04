Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • A flawless, close shave A flawless, close shave A flawless, close shave
      -{discount-value}

      SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry electric shaver

      BRL160/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      A flawless, close shave

      Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Lady shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all
      SatinShave Prestige
      - {discount-value}

      SatinShave Prestige

      Wet and Dry electric shaver

      Total:

      recurring payment

      A flawless, close shave

      from our most advanced shaving system

      • Dual foil shaver
      • Advanced shaving system
      • 1-hr recharge + quick charge
      • 3 accessories
      Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

      Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

      The flexing curved blades are 75% more efficient than traditional ladyshave blades*. Under the protective foil, they follow your contours for our closest ever shave.

      Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

      Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

      As you guide the shaver over your body, the multiflex head with floating foils and flexing neck moves with you to keep optimal skin contact. The dual shaving foils ensure that fewer hairs are missed.

      Soft-touch comfort cushions for a feeling of super-soft skin

      Soft-touch comfort cushions for a feeling of super-soft skin

      The soft-touch comfort cushions either side of the shaving head allow the shaver to move smoothly and feel gentle on your skin, especially in curvy areas.

      Pearl-tip trimmer and safety bars protect you from scratches

      Pearl-tip trimmer and safety bars protect you from scratches

      The rounded pearl-tip trimmer and the safety bars under the trimmer protect your skin from scratches for a comfortable shave.

      Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

      Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal wet and dry use.

      Battery indicator light

      Battery indicator light

      Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging or has a full or low battery.

      5-min quick charge

      5-min quick charge

      5-minute quick charge for a full shave.

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Travel cap
        Yes
        Skin stretcher cap
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • 5-min quick charge
        • 1 hour charging time
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        1 hour

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15 V
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of shaving foils
        2

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        • Battery low
        • Battery charging
        • Battery full
        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Wet and dry use
        Yes

      • Performance

        Shaving head
        • Dual foil shaver
        • Advanced shaving system
        • Flexing head and foils
        Skincare features
        • Soft-touch comfort cushions
        • Rounded pearl-tip trimmers
        • Safety bars

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.