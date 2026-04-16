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  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin
  • A gentle shave for smooth skin

Discontinued

Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000Cordless shaver for wet and dry use

BRL126/00

4.4
| (866) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
A gentle shave for smooth skin
Experience smooth shave all over your body. The convenient and easy-to-use Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is suitable for sensitive areas and provides effortless smoothness while caring for your delicate skin
See all benefits

A gentle shave for smooth skin

  • Floating single foil

  • 10-hr recharge

  • +1 accessory

A smooth and gentle shave

A smooth and gentle shave

Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is designed to be gentle and comfortable on the skin in different body areas*. 80% of our consumers confirm no razor burns and redness**. Achieve hair-free skin without compromise on skin comfort

Rounded trimmer tips for a skin-friendly shave

Rounded trimmer tips for a skin-friendly shave

Rounded trimmer tips in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin. 78% of women agree that rounded trimmer tips prevent scratches***

Floating single foil for an even shave

Floating single foil for an even shave

The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

866

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

16/04/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Effective Lady Shaver

I am very impressed with the Philips Lady Shaver 6000. It is very effective and easy to use. It shaves well, even fine hair, and does not cause any irritation to my skin. It comes with four attachments: two heads for shaving, and two combs, making it suitable for full-body use, including legs, arms, and the bikini area. What I like most about this product is that it is cordless and can be used both wet and dry. I had no issues with charging, and the battery life lasts a long time. I would definitely recommend it.

Pros

Easy to use, cordless, can be used dry or wet, no skin irritation, good for fine hair

Cons

Not as close as a razor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

16/04/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Effictive Lady Shaver

I am very impressed with the Philips Lady Shaver 6000. It’s very effective and easy to use. It shaves very well, even fine hair, and doesn’t cause any irritation to my skin. It comes with four attachments: two heads for shaving and trimming, and two combs, so you can use this lovely product for shaving the full body, including legs, arms, and the bikini area. What I like most about this product is that it’s cordless, and you can use it both dry and wet. I didn’t experience any issues with charging it, and the runtime lasts a long time as well. I would definitely highly recommend it.

Pros

No skin irritation, easy to use, good for fine hair, can be used wet or dry, cordless

Cons

Not as close as a razor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

20/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great lady shaver

Great lady shaver .Easy to use with good results .

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

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Disclaimers

  1. 74%, HUT Germany N=49, 2021

  2. HUT Germany N=49, 2021

  3. vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021