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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Hair removal
All series
Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver for wet and dry use
Discontinued
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BRL126/00
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (16)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Lady Shaver Series 8000Shaving head
EpilatorTrimming head
Lady Shaver Series 8000USB Cable
Pouch
Trimming Comb
USB Cable
HQ87USB wall adapter
SatinShave AdvancedShaving foil
ShaversCleansing brush
Tweezers kit
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
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