    Lady Shave

    Shaving head

    CP2008/04
    Replacement shaving head for Ladyshave
      Lady Shave Shaving head

      CP2008/04

      Replacement shaving head for Ladyshave

      This shaving head for the Philips Ladyshave contains the foil and cutting element. It clips onto your Ladyshave device's body. Replacing lost, worn or damaged components keeps your device effective for longer. See all benefits

      Replacement shaving head for Ladyshave

      Replacement shaving head for Ladyshave

      Replacement shaving head for Ladyshave

      Lady Shave

      Lady Shave

      Shaving head

      Compatible Products

        Replacement shaving head for Ladyshave

        • White-Grey

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable parts

          Fit product types
          BRL126

