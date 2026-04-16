2 year warranty
Floating single foil
10-hr recharge
+7 accessory
Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is designed to be gentle and comfortable on the skin in different body areas*. 80% of our consumers confirm no razor burns and redness**. Achieve hair-free skin without compromise on skin comfort
Rounded trimmer tips in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin. 78% of women agree that rounded trimmer tips prevent scratches***
The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave
4.4
of 5
866
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
H1707
16/04/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Effective Lady Shaver
I am very impressed with the Philips Lady Shaver 6000. It is very effective and easy to use. It shaves well, even fine hair, and does not cause any irritation to my skin. It comes with four attachments: two heads for shaving, and two combs, making it suitable for full-body use, including legs, arms, and the bikini area. What I like most about this product is that it is cordless and can be used both wet and dry. I had no issues with charging, and the battery life lasts a long time. I would definitely recommend it.
Pros
Easy to use, cordless, can be used dry or wet, no skin irritation, good for fine hair
Cons
Not as close as a razor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
Han1707
16/04/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Effictive Lady Shaver
I am very impressed with the Philips Lady Shaver 6000. It’s very effective and easy to use. It shaves very well, even fine hair, and doesn’t cause any irritation to my skin. It comes with four attachments: two heads for shaving and trimming, and two combs, so you can use this lovely product for shaving the full body, including legs, arms, and the bikini area. What I like most about this product is that it’s cordless, and you can use it both dry and wet. I didn’t experience any issues with charging it, and the runtime lasts a long time as well. I would definitely highly recommend it.
Pros
No skin irritation, easy to use, good for fine hair, can be used wet or dry, cordless
Cons
Not as close as a razor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
Leeann13
20/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great lady shaver
Great lady shaver .Easy to use with good results .
This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
This review was made for Lady Shaver Series 6000 BRL138/00 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
74%, HUT Germany N=49, 2021
HUT Germany N=49, 2021
vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021