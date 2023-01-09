Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
CP2008/03
Replacement shaving head for Ladyshave
This shaving head for the Philips Ladyshave contains the foil and cutting element. It clips onto your Ladyshave device's body. Replacing lost, worn or damaged components keeps your device effective for longer.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replaceable parts
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.