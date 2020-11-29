Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced lady shaver gives you smooth skin, even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easily and conveniently. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced lady shaver gives you smooth skin, even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easily and conveniently. See all benefits
Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced lady shaver gives you smooth skin, even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easily and conveniently. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced lady shaver gives you smooth skin, even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easily and conveniently. See all benefits