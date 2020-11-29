Home
    SatinShave Advanced

    Wet and Dry lady shaver

    BRL140/00
    Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave
      SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry lady shaver

      BRL140/00
      Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave

      Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced lady shaver gives you smooth skin, even in the bath or shower. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easily and conveniently.

        SatinShave Advanced

        SatinShave Advanced

        Wet and Dry lady shaver

        Glides smoothly for a skin-friendly shave

        • Single-foil shaver
        • 8-hr recharge
        • 4 accessories
        Floating foil for an even shave

        Floating foil for an even shave

        The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.

        Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

        Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

        The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.

        First LadyShave with S-shaped handle

        First LadyShave with S-shaped handle

        The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

        Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal wet and dry use.

        Battery indicator light

        Battery indicator light

        Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging or has a full or low battery.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Trimming Comb
          Yes
          Soft glide cap
          Yes
          Skin stretcher cap
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Battery indicator
          • Battery low
          • Battery charging
          • Battery full

        • Performance

          Shaving head
          Single-foil shaver
          Skincare features
          Rounded pearl-tip trimmers

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Usage time
          1 hour
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • 8-hour charging time

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          8 V
          Material foil
          Nickel
          Number of shaving foils
          1

