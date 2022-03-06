2 year warranty
Single-foil shaver
8-hr recharge
4 accessories
The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.
The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
Awards
4.3
of 5
253
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Moneypenny16
06/03/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Satin Smooth
Bought few months ago and very pleased. Great design making it easy to hold when shaving different areas of the body. Shaver is quieter then expected and the quality of shave is very impressive. Not used in shower as a wet shaver but that is purely because I've never been one to shave in shower. Like the easy clean too so overall a great product whether new to shaving or need a solid shaver as a replacement.
Pros
Design making it easy to hold
Cons
None
This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Miai
05/05/2021
United Kingdom
Where Have You Been All My Life!
At last, a smooth shave on my sensitive skin. Easy to use and happy so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL130/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Barbie1744
22/04/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Fantastic product ,I recommend
An amazing product, I highly recommend it. Easy to use, comfortable, quiet, removes all the hair thoroughly.
Pros
very good
Cons
yes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Advanced BRL140/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver