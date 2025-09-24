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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Hair removal
All series
Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver with 7 accessories - wet and dry use
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BRL146/00
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (17)
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
How can I remove and attach the shaving head of my Philips Lady Shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
EpilatorExfoliation glove
Lady Shaver Series 8000Shaving head
EpilatorTrimming head
Lady Shaver Series 8000USB Cable
Pouch
Trimming Comb
USB Cable
HQ87USB wall adapter
SatinShave AdvancedShaving foil
ShaversCleansing brush
Tweezers kit
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
My Philips lady shaver is not charging
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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