    Lady Shaver Series 6000

    Cordless shaver with Wet and Dry use

    BRL136/00
    A gentle shave for smooth skin
      A gentle shave for smooth skin

      Experience smooth shave all over your body. The convenient and easy-to-use Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is suitable for sensitive areas and provides effortless smoothness while caring for your delicate skin

        A gentle shave for smooth skin

        • Floating single foil
        • 10-hr recharge
        • +4 accessory
        A smooth and gentle shave

        A smooth and gentle shave

        Philips Lady Shaver Series 6000 is designed to be gentle and comfortable on the skin in different body areas*. 80% of our consumers confirm no razor burns and redness**. Achieve hair-free skin without compromise on skin comfort

        Rounded trimmer tips for a skin-friendly shave

        Rounded trimmer tips for a skin-friendly shave

        Rounded trimmer tips in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin. 78% of women agree that rounded trimmer tips prevent scratches***

        Floating single foil for an even shave

        Floating single foil for an even shave

        The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave

        Wet & Dry for use in bath or shower

        Wet & Dry for use in bath or shower

        For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal Wet & Dry use.

        Up to 120 mins cordless usage with shaving head

        Up to 120 mins cordless usage with shaving head

        With rechargeable battery, Philips Lady Shaver Series 8000 provides up to 120 mins cordless use with shaving head. Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging or has a full or low battery

        Ergonomic handle for effortless control

        Ergonomic handle for effortless control

        The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body

        USB-A charging cable included Power adapter not included

        USB-A charging cable included Power adapter not included

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, please contact us via Consumer Care Centre: www.philips.com/support

        Include skin stretcher cap

        Include skin stretcher cap

        Skin stretcher cap tightens skin while shaving for a gentler experience

        Soft glide cap

        Soft glide cap

        Soft glide cap covers the back trimmer on the shaver head for extra safety in curvy areas and glides along the skin for a comfortable shave

        Storage pouch

        Storage pouch

        Pouch included to store everything in one place

        Exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs

        The use of the exfoliation glove helps prevent ingrown hairs in between shaving

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          5V/7.5 W
          Material foil
          Nickel
          Number of shaving foils
          1

        • Ease of use

          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Trimming Comb
          Yes
          Soft glide cap
          Yes
          Skin stretcher cap
          Yes

        • Power

          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • 10-hour charging time
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Usage time
          up to 40 minutes

        • Performance

          Shaving head
          Single-foil shaver
          Skincare features
          Rounded trimmer tips

        • Accessories

          Exfoliation glove
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          USB-A cable
          Yes
          Speed settings
          1

        • Ease of use

          Rechargeable
          Yes

        Find a spare part or an accessory

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              74%, HUT Germany N=49, 2021
              *HUT Germany N=49, 2021
              **vs their current lady shaver, HUT Germany N=49, 2021

