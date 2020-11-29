Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
A gentle shave for smooth skin
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The convenient and easy-to-use SatinShave Prestige ladyshaver gives you smooth skin without irritation. Treat your body and feet to satin-smooth skin. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A gentle shave for smooth skin
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The convenient and easy-to-use SatinShave Prestige ladyshaver gives you smooth skin without irritation. Treat your body and feet to satin-smooth skin. See all benefits
A gentle shave for smooth skin
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The convenient and easy-to-use SatinShave Prestige ladyshaver gives you smooth skin without irritation. Treat your body and feet to satin-smooth skin. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A gentle shave for smooth skin
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The convenient and easy-to-use SatinShave Prestige ladyshaver gives you smooth skin without irritation. Treat your body and feet to satin-smooth skin. See all benefits