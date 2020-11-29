Home
        SatinShave Prestige

        SatinShave Prestige

        Wet and dry cordless shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        A gentle shave for smooth skin

        Now with electric foot file

        • Single-foil shaver
        • 1.5 hour recharge
        • + 6 accessories
        Floating foil for an even shave

        Floating foil for an even shave

        The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.

        Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

        Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

        The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front of and behind the shaving foil keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.

        Pedi electric foot file with rotating disc

        Pedi electric foot file with rotating disc

        Our unique rotating pedicure disc is specifically designed to give you satin-smooth feet from heel to toe. You can use the ultra-precision edge for precise and thorough callus removal. The unique rotating disc can be used to treat large areas and smoothens your skin.

        Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal wet and dry use.

        Battery indicator light

        Battery indicator light

        Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging or has a full or low battery.

        Includes trimming head and bikini comb

        Includes trimming head and bikini comb

        It includes a trimming head and bikini comb to trim and shape your intimate areas for more convenience.

        Includes skin stretcher

        Includes skin stretcher

        Skin stretcher cap tightens skin while shaving

        Ergonomic S-shaped handle

        Ergonomic S-shaped handle

        The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Shaving head
          Single-foil shaver
          Skincare features
          Rounded pearl-tip trimmers

        • Accessories

          Bikini trimmer head
          Yes
          Bikini trimmer comb
          Yes
          Trimming Comb
          Yes
          Skin stretcher cap
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Pedi electric foot file
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Battery indicator
          • Battery charging
          • Battery full
          • Battery low

        • Features

          Speed settings
          2 settings

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          15 V/5.4 W
          Material foil
          Nickel
          Number of shaving foils
          1

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Usage time
          up to 40 minutes
          Charging
          1.5-hour charging time

