Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To replace your current foot file gear box
Our unique rotating pedicure disc is specifically designed to give you satin-smooth feet from heel to toe.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To replace your current foot file gear box
Our unique rotating pedicure disc is specifically designed to give you satin-smooth feet from heel to toe.
To replace your current foot file gear box
Our unique rotating pedicure disc is specifically designed to give you satin-smooth feet from heel to toe.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To replace your current foot file gear box
Our unique rotating pedicure disc is specifically designed to give you satin-smooth feet from heel to toe.
Gear box foot file
Total:
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.